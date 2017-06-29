Lake Benton 16U girls take fourth in Brandon tournament



The Lake Benton 16U team is pictured above; from left to right in front are Mariah Zeinstra, Sierra Van Dyke, Adrianna Johnson and Madison Nelson; in back are Makayla Shriver, Chynna Berning, Lauren Powers, Paige Ahrendt and Kelci Van Santen.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Saturday and Sunday June 10 and 11 the Lake Benton 16U Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Brandon, South Dakota to compete in a high powered tourna­ment against some very good quality teams in a 16U/18U combined age bracket.

The first game saw the young Lake Benton squad come up against a very seasoned Dakota Fury 18U team that featured several players with a year of col­lege experience…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.