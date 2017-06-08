Lake Benton Lake Association holds membership drive and fundraiser
June 8, 2017
The Lake Benton Lake Association held their third annual membership drive and fundraiser on Saturday, June 3 at the Stoney Point Lodge.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Lake Association (LBLA) held its third annual membership drive and fundraiser on Saturday, June 3 at the Stoney Point Campgrounds Lodge. Pork chop sandwiches and sides were served and free will donations and membership dues were accepted. In addition to serving the meal at the Lodge, the LBLA also served pork chop sandwiches and sides at the Sportsman’s Club Fishing Tournament headquarters.
