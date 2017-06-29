Marilyn Grenz

Jan. 8, 1931 – June 22, 2017

Funeral services for Marilyn Ann Grenz, age 86 of Tyler, were Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. at Im­manuel Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in St. John’s Immanuel Cemetery, rural Verdi.

She died peacefully on Thursday, June 22 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Marilyn Ann Grenz was born Jan. 8, 1931 to Albert and Edna (Gust) Schaffer in Elkton, South Dakota. She was baptized and con­firmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkton. She grew up in Elkton where her father was a John Deere implement dealer, and she attended school there, graduating from Elkton High School in 1948. She was active in Glee Club and school plays, and also worked for a short time doing waitress work, and as a checkout girl at the local grocery store. After graduation she worked at the Tyler Hospital for two years.

On June 9, 1950 Marilyn and Lloyd Grenz of Lake Benton were married at Trinity Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with two sons and 60 years of life together. They resided on the Grenz farm until 1962, and in this time she was active in the Ladies Aid at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Verdi Township and also in Ex­tension clubs. In 1962 they moved to Lake Benton, and in 1964 moved to Tyler. After moving to Tyler she worked at the Tyler Hos­pital doing many things, but her most loved duties were doing floor work and working in surgery. She retired in January 1996 af­ter devoting over 30 years to the hospital. Lloyd died in 2010. She continued to live at home and enter­tain family and friends. In 2012 she moved into Danebod Village and really enjoyed her time there. In April 2015 Marilyn moved into Sunrise Manor Nurs­ing Home in Tyler, where she passed away peace­fully on Thursday, June 22 at the age of 86 years, five months and 14 days.

Marilyn was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tyler. She en­joyed traveling, fishing, knitting, card playing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Marilyn is lovingly re­membered by her sons, James Grenz of Mankato and Laurel (Wendy) Grenz of Sparta, Tennessee; five grandchildren—Kyle (Jen­nifer), Jason (Meg), Kelsey (Brock), Aaron (Nicole), and Micah (Gretchen); 11 great-grandchildren; a sis­ter, Ruth (Wayne) Peterson of Waitsburg, Washington; and many other relatives and friends. She was pre­ceded in death by her hus­band Lloyd, and a sister, Lois Willert.