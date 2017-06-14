Matt Prosch launches campaign for US Representative District 7



The Matthew Prosch family — Jocelyn, Sawyer and Brady, Matt and Chandra.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Saturday, June 10, Lake Benton community member Matthew Prosch announced the launch of his campaign for US Representative of District 7 on the Republican ticket. Pro­sch was introduced by Eddy Lee Felder, Jr., who is the Vice- President of Human Resources for the University of South Da­kota, Vermillion, South Dakota. Felder concluded his introduc­tion with “Enough said, vote red.”

Prosch’s launch party was held at the Lake Benton Com­munity Center where area vot­ers had the chance to visit with him to learn of his views. The Lake Benton Valley Journal had the chance to visit with Prosch in his home recently.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.