Miss Lake Benton to be selected on June 11; two candidates running



Karlie Christensen

By Shelly Finzen

The annual Miss Lake Benton Pageant will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Country House Supper Club. There are two candidates running this year, Karlie Christensen and Samantha Schindler.

Karlie is the daughter of Howard and Carla Christensen and Shawn and Jodi Reese. Her siblings are Melissa, Ashley, Brittany, and Aaron Christensen and Tyler and Rileigh Solsaa, and Amber, Austin and Ashton Reese. Karlie also has five nieces and nephews. She has lived in Lake Benton her whole life….

Samantha Schindler, known to close friends and family as Sam, is the daughter of Frank and Deann Schindler. She has five brothers and two sisters, Clint, Brittany, Jared, Tyler, Heath, Aubrey and Lane. She also has four nephews and two nieces. Samantha has lived in Lake Benton her whole life….

Samantha Schindler