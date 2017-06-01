Music Fest is a friendly event



Two dance floors were set up at the Music Fest. Couples of all ages and from all over the nation enjoyed the music and fellowship throughout the weekend.

By Shelly Finzen

The annual Music Fest held at the Larry Olsen Farm took place over the past weekend. People from as close as Lake Benton and as far away as California gathered together to enjoy the music, food, and fellowship. What is it about Olsen’s Music Fest that makes it one of the largest in the nation?

Evan and Barb from Fergus Falls are back for their third year. They shared that they found the event on “Funtime Polka,” a Pioneer Public Televi­sion production. “We thought well, why not?” Evan stated. They both shared that they enjoy the music, but it is the people that brings them back. “We’ve gotten to know some people…Sometimes we will see some of them at other dances we are at.”

