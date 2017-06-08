Public water access improvement, nuisance violations discussed at council

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, June 5. Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw was absent.

The minutes of the May 15 meeting were reviewed and approved. The claims against the city were discussed and approved.

Phil Nasby with the Minnesota DNR was present at the meeting to speak to the council about improving the public water access on Lake Benton…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.