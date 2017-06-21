Relay For Life 2017 will be June 23 in Hendricks at Veterans Memorial Park



Marie and Kenny Rybinski.

By Mark Wilmes

By Mark Wilmes



The 2017 Relay For Life of Lincoln County event moves to Hendricks this year, held at Veterans Memorial Park on June 23. The evening will kick off with the opening of camps at 4 p.m., followed by a pork chop supper at 5 p.m. The event will also feature a silent auction, entertainment and Opening Ceremony.

Featured entertainment will include the Little Rascals team from Canby, Shelby Kern and Emily Kern of Tyler, Jeff Moen of Hendricks and Ivanhoe native Kristi Citterman.

