Saddle Horse Holiday well attended

June 21, 2017

sh drietz DSC_0050
Saddle Horse Holiday is a great time for kids and families to celebrate summer. Breanna and Ashlynn Drietz were all decked out for the weekend.

By Shelly Finzen
The annual Saddle Horse Holi­day took place in Lake Benton over Father’s Day weekend. Al­though the weather threatened rain much of the weekend, the majority of the time the clouds kept temperatures comfortable without dropping rain on the crowds.
The Hidden Horseshoe con­test began Thursday morning and the horseshoes were found late Friday morning by a group of five local children who shared the prize.

sh slide DSC_0090
Josiah Drietz looks like he enjoyed the water slides on Saturday.

