Saddle Horse Holiday well attended
June 21, 2017
Saddle Horse Holiday is a great time for kids and families to celebrate summer. Breanna and Ashlynn Drietz were all decked out for the weekend.
By Shelly Finzen
The annual Saddle Horse Holiday took place in Lake Benton over Father’s Day weekend. Although the weather threatened rain much of the weekend, the majority of the time the clouds kept temperatures comfortable without dropping rain on the crowds.
The Hidden Horseshoe contest began Thursday morning and the horseshoes were found late Friday morning by a group of five local children who shared the prize.
Josiah Drietz looks like he enjoyed the water slides on Saturday.