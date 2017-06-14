Schindler named Miss Lake Benton
June 14, 2017
Samantha Schindler, right, was selected as the 2017 Miss Lake Benton. Schindler and runner-up Karlie Christensen, left, will participate in a variety of activities as the Miss Lake Benton Court this summer.
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton’s annual Saddle Horse Holiday traditionally kicks off with the coronation of Miss Lake Benton. There were two candidates to select from this year, Karlie Christensen and Samantha Schindler, both juniors at Elkton-Lake Benton High School in Elkton, South Dakota.
