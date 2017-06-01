Scott Salzman
June 1, 2017
Scott Rodney Salzman, age 68, passed away on May 22 in Minneapolis.
Scott was born in Lake Benton on Oct. 2, 1948. He was a long-time employee of the City of Minneapolis Works Department.
Scott was proceeded in death by his parents Wayne and Edna Salzman, sisters Sharon (Dan) Bishop and Sandra Gingrich, and nephew John Gingrich.
He is survived by his brother Stewart Salzman (Mary Jo), niece Jackie Salzman, and nephews Lewis Bishop, Wayne Bishop, Jeff Salzman and Jason Salzman.
A family gathering will be held later in the summer in Lake Benton. Scott’s ashes are to be spread in Lake Vermillion, where he enjoyed many summer fishing trips.