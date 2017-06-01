Scott Salzman

Oct. 2, 1948 – May 22, 2017

Scott Rodney Salzman, age 68, passed away on May 22 in Minneapolis.

Scott was born in Lake Benton on Oct. 2, 1948. He was a long-time employee of the City of Minneapolis Works Department.

Scott was proceeded in death by his parents Wayne and Edna Salzman, sisters Sharon (Dan) Bish­op and Sandra Gingrich, and nephew John Ging­rich.

He is survived by his brother Stewart Salzman (Mary Jo), niece Jackie Salzman, and nephews Lewis Bishop, Wayne Bish­op, Jeff Salzman and Jason Salzman.

A family gathering will be held later in the sum­mer in Lake Benton. Scott’s ashes are to be spread in Lake Vermillion, where he enjoyed many summer fishing trips.