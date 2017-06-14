Senior Dining program is an important asset for Lake Benton
Senior Dining is a great opportunity to have a nutritional meal while socializing with other senior citizens in Lake Benton.
By Shelly Finzen
With a high ratio of retired and elderly citizens in Lake Benton, the Senior Dining program is an important asset to the community. Lake Benton Senior Dining serves citizens who are 60 years or older within the Lake Benton community by providing nutritious, low cost meals every weekday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Meals can be eaten at the Lake Benton Community Center or delivered to homebound residents through Meals on Wheels. In addition to healthy meal options, the Lake Benton Senior Dining also provides socializing opportunities including card games, blood pressure monitoring, and occasionally, special guests.
