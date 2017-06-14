Senior Dining program is an important asset for Lake Benton



Senior Dining is a great opportunity to have a nutritional meal while socializing with other senior citizens in Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

With a high ratio of retired and elderly citizens in Lake Ben­ton, the Senior Dining program is an important asset to the com­munity. Lake Benton Senior Din­ing serves citizens who are 60 years or older within the Lake Benton community by providing nutritious, low cost meals every weekday beginning at 11:30 a.m. Meals can be eaten at the Lake Benton Community Center or de­livered to homebound residents through Meals on Wheels. In ad­dition to healthy meal options, the Lake Benton Senior Dining also provides socializing oppor­tunities including card games, blood pressure monitoring, and occasionally, special guests.

