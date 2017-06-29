The Dakota skippers have finally come home



One of the first female skippers was released in the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve early Sunday morning.

By Shelly Finzen

The Dakota skipper butter­fly has finally returned home, thanks to a partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and The Na­ture Conservancy. Release of the butterflies began late last week in a carefully selected site within the Hole-in-the-Mountain Na­ture Preserve. Recently, the Val­ley Journal had the chance to visit the release site and speak to Cale Nordmeyer, an entomolo­gist and butterfly specialist from the Minnesota Zoo, in an exclu­sive interview about the release and the conservation program.

Cale Nordmeyer of the Minnesota Zoo places a newly hatched skipper on a Purple Cone Flower bloom.