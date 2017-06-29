The Dakota skippers have finally come home
One of the first female skippers was released in the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve early Sunday morning.
By Shelly Finzen
The Dakota skipper butterfly has finally returned home, thanks to a partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and The Nature Conservancy. Release of the butterflies began late last week in a carefully selected site within the Hole-in-the-Mountain Nature Preserve. Recently, the Valley Journal had the chance to visit the release site and speak to Cale Nordmeyer, an entomologist and butterfly specialist from the Minnesota Zoo, in an exclusive interview about the release and the conservation program.
Cale Nordmeyer of the Minnesota Zoo places a newly hatched skipper on a Purple Cone Flower bloom.