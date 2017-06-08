The rare Dakota Skipper will make its home at the Prairie Preserve



The Minnesota Zoo’s Dr. Erik Runquist gave a presentation about conservation programs the zoo is involved in, including one for the rare Dakota Skipper butterfly (pictured), which will be reintroduced into the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve later this month.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



In just a few short weeks, the Hole-in-in-the-Mountain Prairie Preserve will again be home to a rare native butterfly, the Dakota Skipper. On June 3, National Prairie Day, Dr. Erik Runquist, an entomologist from the Minnesota Zoo, visited the Lake Benton Public Library. He spoke about different conservation programs, especially the program to save the Dakota Skipper, that the zoo has participated in.

Runquist reported that the Minnesota Zoo helped prevent the extinction of the Trumpeter Swan. According to Runquist, they are native to Minnesota, but became extinct in the Upper Midwest in the 1800s…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.