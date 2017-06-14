Veterans cruise on Lake Benton



The veterans from the Luverne Veterans’ Home get ready to take a cruise Lake Benton Lake last Wednesday, June 7.

By Nancy Mulder

valleyjournaloffice @gmail.com

The Luverne Veterans Home residents had the opportunity to travel to Lake Benton for a ride on the pontoons on Wednes­day, June 7. This is an an­nual event they look for­ward to each year. It was a beautiful day for a cruise on the lake as it was not windy and the sun was shining.

Before the busses ar­rived, Renee and Guy Prib­yl, owners of Becker’s Re­sort and Renee’s Kitchen, prepared sweet treats and beverages for the visitors when they arrived…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Members of the American Legion Riders from New Ulm helped with Veterans Day at the Lake. They are, left to right, Dan, Brian, John, Colleen and Roger.