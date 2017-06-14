Veterans cruise on Lake Benton
The veterans from the Luverne Veterans’ Home get ready to take a cruise Lake Benton Lake last Wednesday, June 7.
By Nancy Mulder
The Luverne Veterans Home residents had the opportunity to travel to Lake Benton for a ride on the pontoons on Wednesday, June 7. This is an annual event they look forward to each year. It was a beautiful day for a cruise on the lake as it was not windy and the sun was shining.
Before the busses arrived, Renee and Guy Pribyl, owners of Becker’s Resort and Renee’s Kitchen, prepared sweet treats and beverages for the visitors when they arrived…
Members of the American Legion Riders from New Ulm helped with Veterans Day at the Lake. They are, left to right, Dan, Brian, John, Colleen and Roger.