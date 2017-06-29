Wildcats finish regular season undefeated, playoffs July 8
The Wildcats finished their regular season undefeated. Playoffs will begin in Lake Benton on July 8.
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats finished their regular season with a 35-14 victory in Mitchell, South Dakota on Saturday, June 24. The Wildcats now have a bye before beginning the first round of playoffs, which will be played in Lake Benton on Saturday, July 8.
The Wildcats are usually a passing team but with high winds they had to rely heavily on their running game…
