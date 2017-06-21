Wildcats remain undefeated
June 21, 2017
The Wildcats defeated the National Champions South Central Hawgs from Truman for the second time this season.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats improved their record to 7-0 with a 42-20 victory over the defending league and national champions from Truman, the South Central Hawgs. The Hawgs now have a record of 5-2 with their only losses coming from the Wildcats.
Wildcats corner back Ryan Schroeder set the tone for the Wildcat defense early with an interception on the Hawgs’ first offensive play of the game…
