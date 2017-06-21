Wildcats remain undefeated



The Wildcats defeated the National Champions South Central Hawgs from Truman for the second time this season.

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats improved their record to 7-0 with a 42-20 victory over the defending league and national champions from Truman, the South Central Hawgs. The Hawgs now have a record of 5-2 with their only losses com­ing from the Wildcats.

Wildcats corner back Ryan Schroeder set the tone for the Wildcat de­fense early with an inter­ception on the Hawgs’ first offensive play of the game…

