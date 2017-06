The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats defeated the Water­town Rebels by a score of 27-17 in Lake Benton Sat­urday. The Wildcats are now 5-0 and on top of the SPFL’s West division and there is only one other undefeated team left in the SPFL.

Quarterback David Oates completed 19 of 33 passes good for 321 yards, four touchdowns and one interception…

