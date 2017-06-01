World War II memories of the homefront

By Shelly Finzen

Memorial Day brings memo­ries of loved ones and allows us to honor our veterans. For some, however, Memorial Day is also a time to reflect on the past. Fran Hanson and Jean Carr remem­bered the days of World War II, when those at home sacrificed for the war effort and worried about those they loved serving across the world, as well as those who were still at home.

Carr took care of her family’s hardware store, Marti Hardware, shortly after she graduated from high school in 1943 during World War II…

