Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert presents LBPD June report



Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

At the July 5 City Coun­cil meeting, Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert pre­sented the June police re­port. According to his re­port, there are complaints about curbside parking on Park View Drive. He is working to address the complaints.

Sievert and part-time of­ficer Dallas Cornell have completed some of their mandatory annual train­ing, with more scheduled for the near future. “Thank you Sheriff Chad Meester for allowing us to train with your department,” Sievert stated at the meet­ing.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.