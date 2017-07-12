Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert presents LBPD June report
July 12, 2017
Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
At the July 5 City Council meeting, Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the June police report. According to his report, there are complaints about curbside parking on Park View Drive. He is working to address the complaints.
Sievert and part-time officer Dallas Cornell have completed some of their mandatory annual training, with more scheduled for the near future. “Thank you Sheriff Chad Meester for allowing us to train with your department,” Sievert stated at the meeting.
