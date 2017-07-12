Biever to speak to Lake Benton Senior Dining about Hospice 101



A sing-along at the Senior Center in August 2015.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Senior Dining will again host a special guest speaker during the month of July. Dan Biever of Compassionate Care Hospice will present “Hospice 101” on Tuesday, July 25 at the Lake Benton Community Center. Serving will begin at 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in attending the meal and program should reserve a meal by calling 507-368-9564 by no later than Friday, July 21. The meal will be sponsored by Biever and Compassionate Care Hospice, meaning meals will be available at a reduced cost.

