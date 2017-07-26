Dec. 24, 1932 – July 20, 2017

Carole Larsen, age 84 of Lake Benton, died Thurs­day, July 20 at the Hen­dricks Nursing Home in Hendricks. Funeral ser­vice was Monday, July 24, 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. A visitation was held Sun­day, July 23, 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., all at the church. Com­mittal services took place Tuesday, July 25, 1 p.m. at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrange­ments were through the Hartquist Funeral Home – Utoft Johansen Chapel in Tyler.

Carole Joy (Blaine) Lar­sen was born Dec. 24, 1932 to Thomas and Lu­ella (Sears) Blaine in “Lake Benton Village.” She grew up and attended school in Lake Benton, graduat­ing from high school in 1950.On July 9, 1950 she was united in marriage to Darrell Larsen. Through­out the years she raised her children and also did the books for Darrell’s construction company. She worked as a hostess at the Country House and as the coordinator at the Lake Benton Senior Dining Center, which she did until May 2017, when her health began to deteriorate. After a few short hospital stays she was re-admitted into the Hendricks Hospital then entered into hospice care at Hendricks Nurs­ing Home on Wednesday, July 19. On Thursday, July 20, she passed away there at the age of 84 years, six months and 26 days.

Carole was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being a member of the ladies’ circles for many years. She loved watching the Twins, Vikings, Gophers, and any Minnesota sports team play. She could often be found nodding off in front of the TV at home. She liked the outdoors, espe­cially spending time in the flower garden and tend­ing to her indoor plants as well. She was a member of the Beta Federated Club in Lake Benton for many years. Her baking was al­ways delicious but she always “hoped it was al­right.” Her good style and good hair will be remem­bered, but nothing more so than her caring and lov­ing personality.

Carole is lovingly re­membered by her chil­dren— Deborah (Greg) Es­posito of Little River, South Carolina, Tamara (fiancé, Ken Tyrrell) Heidebrink of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Dana (Jane) Larsen of Marshall and Kara (Collin) Chris­tensen of Lake Benton; daughter-in-law Connie Larsen of Underwood; 10 grandchildren—Pamela Esposito, Tim (Beth) Es­posito, Erik Heidebrink, Jon Heidebrink, Amanda (Nate) Tykwinski, Andrew (Paige) Larsen, Brooke Larsen, Josh (Kelsey) Christensen, Emily Chris­tensen and Colton Lar­sen; great-grandchildren Carter Tykwinski and Des­tiny Esposito; sisters Irene Johnson of Hendricks and Mary Johnson of Vancou­ver, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Dan Lars­en; grandson Craig Esposi­to; one infant sibling; two brothers, Floyd and Duane Blaine; and two sisters, Shirley Olsen and Lorraine Knudsen.