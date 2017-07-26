Carole Larsen
Carole Larsen, age 84 of Lake Benton, died Thursday, July 20 at the Hendricks Nursing Home in Hendricks. Funeral service was Monday, July 24, 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. A visitation was held Sunday, July 23, 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., all at the church. Committal services took place Tuesday, July 25, 1 p.m. at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrangements were through the Hartquist Funeral Home – Utoft Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign an online registry.
Carole Joy (Blaine) Larsen was born Dec. 24, 1932 to Thomas and Luella (Sears) Blaine in “Lake Benton Village.” She grew up and attended school in Lake Benton, graduating from high school in 1950.On July 9, 1950 she was united in marriage to Darrell Larsen. Throughout the years she raised her children and also did the books for Darrell’s construction company. She worked as a hostess at the Country House and as the coordinator at the Lake Benton Senior Dining Center, which she did until May 2017, when her health began to deteriorate. After a few short hospital stays she was re-admitted into the Hendricks Hospital then entered into hospice care at Hendricks Nursing Home on Wednesday, July 19. On Thursday, July 20, she passed away there at the age of 84 years, six months and 26 days.
Carole was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being a member of the ladies’ circles for many years. She loved watching the Twins, Vikings, Gophers, and any Minnesota sports team play. She could often be found nodding off in front of the TV at home. She liked the outdoors, especially spending time in the flower garden and tending to her indoor plants as well. She was a member of the Beta Federated Club in Lake Benton for many years. Her baking was always delicious but she always “hoped it was alright.” Her good style and good hair will be remembered, but nothing more so than her caring and loving personality.
Carole is lovingly remembered by her children— Deborah (Greg) Esposito of Little River, South Carolina, Tamara (fiancé, Ken Tyrrell) Heidebrink of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Dana (Jane) Larsen of Marshall and Kara (Collin) Christensen of Lake Benton; daughter-in-law Connie Larsen of Underwood; 10 grandchildren—Pamela Esposito, Tim (Beth) Esposito, Erik Heidebrink, Jon Heidebrink, Amanda (Nate) Tykwinski, Andrew (Paige) Larsen, Brooke Larsen, Josh (Kelsey) Christensen, Emily Christensen and Colton Larsen; great-grandchildren Carter Tykwinski and Destiny Esposito; sisters Irene Johnson of Hendricks and Mary Johnson of Vancouver, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Dan Larsen; grandson Craig Esposito; one infant sibling; two brothers, Floyd and Duane Blaine; and two sisters, Shirley Olsen and Lorraine Knudsen.