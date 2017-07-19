Chad and Pam Olsen family recognized as 2017 Farm Family



Chad and Pam Olsen with their children Claire, Charlie, Ellie, Josie and Nora.

The Chad and Pam Ol­sen family of Hendricks has been named Lincoln County’s 2017 Farm Fam­ily of the Year by the Uni­versity of Minnesota.

Chad started farming in 1987 with a small dairy farm. In 1990 the barn burned and Chad lost ev­erything, including his herd. He continued to raise grain and started a custom combine business—Olsen Custom Farms—in 1992, with one combine.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.