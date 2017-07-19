Chad and Pam Olsen family recognized as 2017 Farm Family
July 19, 2017
Chad and Pam Olsen with their children Claire, Charlie, Ellie, Josie and Nora.
The Chad and Pam Olsen family of Hendricks has been named Lincoln County’s 2017 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
Chad started farming in 1987 with a small dairy farm. In 1990 the barn burned and Chad lost everything, including his herd. He continued to raise grain and started a custom combine business—Olsen Custom Farms—in 1992, with one combine.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.