Chamber discusses plans for Te Tonka Ha and reviews Saddle Horse Holiday
Marc Widmark is part of the planning committee for the Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous that will take place Aug. 4-6.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11. The minutes of the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report were reviewed and approved.
Te Tonka Ha was the first topic of discussion. According to Chamber Coordinator Alisha Kuhn, the majority of the planning for the event is being taken care of by Karen Lichtsinn, Marc Widmark and Sarah Meyer. Kuhn has been working with Buffalo Ridge Newspapers on printing the posters and expects to have them in the next day or so. The food vendors are being finalized and the entertainment has mostly been confirmed…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.