Disney classic comes to Lake Benton Opera House



The Lake Benton Opera House production of “Beauty and the Beast” opens July 27. Pictured from left are Eric Fish of Lake Benton as Lumiere, Tom Schmitt of Porter as Cogsworth, and Becky Peterson of Ruthton as Mrs. Potts.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lake Benton Opera House will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” beginning July 27, with 10 performances through Aug. 6.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated fea­ture, the stage version includes all of the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway produc­tion ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

