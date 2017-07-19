Elkton Majors ball team wins!



The Elkton Majors Little League team won their first game of the season. They play with all their heart and most games have been tough, but they continue to stick it out and were able to see hard work pay off. Pictured left to right in front are Raph Johnson, Caedmon Bressler, Nate Timm, Riley Nordmeyer, Blake DeVries, Tanner Drietz, Lucas Anderson and Dustin Asmus; in back are Assistant Coach Aaron Coe, Rylen Coe, Ashton Neill, Jacob Timm, Garrett Moss, Andrew Landsman, Garrett Neill and Coach Ben Asmus.

