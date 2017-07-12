March 12, 1937 – July 3, 2017

Herb Vinson, age 80 of Tyler, died Monday, July 3 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funer­al service was 11 a.m. Sat­urday, July 8 at Peace Lu­theran Church in Ruthton. Visitation was Friday, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. In­terment will be at a later date at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Ruthton. Ar­rangements were provid­ed by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line de­tails may be found at www. hartquistfuneral.com

Herbert Clyde Vin­son was born March 12, 1937 to Dewey and Cora (French) Vinson in Dante, South Dakota. Herb mar­ried Doretta Engler Dec. 10, 1966 in Camanche, Iowa.

Herb is survived by his wife Doretta Vinson of Ty­ler; sons Arthur (Diane) Vinson of Brandon and George (Danielle) Vinson of Harwood, North Da­kota; grandchildren Eliza­beth and Christopher; and sister Alice (Verlyn) Betz of Lebanon, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Marion; parents Dewey and Cora; eight sisters and an infant brother.