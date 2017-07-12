Herb Vinson
March 12, 1937 – July 3, 2017
Herb Vinson, age 80 of Tyler, died Monday, July 3 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Peace Lutheran Church in Ruthton. Visitation was Friday, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will be at a later date at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Ruthton. Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line details may be found at www. hartquistfuneral.com
Herbert Clyde Vinson was born March 12, 1937 to Dewey and Cora (French) Vinson in Dante, South Dakota. Herb married Doretta Engler Dec. 10, 1966 in Camanche, Iowa.
Herb is survived by his wife Doretta Vinson of Tyler; sons Arthur (Diane) Vinson of Brandon and George (Danielle) Vinson of Harwood, North Dakota; grandchildren Elizabeth and Christopher; and sister Alice (Verlyn) Betz of Lebanon, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Marion; parents Dewey and Cora; eight sisters and an infant brother.