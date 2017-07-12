Lake Benton 16u Girls Fastpitch team defends Interlake championship



Above: Lake Benton’s 16u Girls Fastpitch softball team retained the championship at the Interlake Youth Softball Tournament held in Madison, South Dakota on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. Pictured left to right in front are Erin Lueck, Adrianna Johnson, Madison Nelson and Mariah Zeinstra; in are Coach Seth Shriver, Jasmine Jensen, Lauren Powers, Makayla Shriver, Hannah Berg, Paige Ahrendt and Coach Jerid Johnson.

Submitted by Jerid Johnson

On Saturday and Sun­day, June 17 and 18 the LakeBenton 16u Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Madison, South Dakota to defend their 16u Cham­pionship Trophy from last season’s Interlakes Youth Softball Tournament.

The first pool play game saw LakeBenton come up against Antidote from South Dakota. The girls would jump out on top first plating three runs in the top of the first inning with hits from Adrianna Johnson, Paige Ahrendt and Jasmine Jensen…

Coach Johnson holds the Interlake Youth Softball Tournament Championship Trophy up high.