Legos at the Lake Benton Library



Above: Creative juices flowed as area children designed new vehicles and buildings for Lego City.

By Shelly Finzen

On Friday, July 14 the Lake Benton Public Li­brary’s meeting area was overrun by a minia­ture city built out of Lego pieces. Curtis Mork, also known as The Lego Guy, came all the way from Colorado, bringing thou­sands of Lego pieces with him. He set up a miniature city scene and displayed many Lego figurines. He also talked about the his­tory of Legos and how he began collecting them. The program ended with more than 30 local children building “something that comes from LegoCity” with Lego blocks, creat­ing several interesting and unique structures.

The kids at the Lake Benton Public Library were allowed to build something for Lego City with hundreds of Lego bricks and components.