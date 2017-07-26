Library welcomes two new librarians
July 26, 2017
Janine Bunjer is the new Tuesday and Wednesday librarian.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Public Library has welcomed two new assistant librarians to their staff. Janine Bunjer from the Arco area and Corinne Crowe of Lake Benton have been hired to fill the recently opened assistant librarian positions. Once trained, Bunjer will primarily work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Crowe will work on Saturdays.
Corinne Crowe is the new Saturday librarian.