Library welcomes two new librarians



Janine Bunjer is the new Tuesday and Wednesday librarian.



By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Pub­lic Library has welcomed two new assistant librar­ians to their staff. Janine Bunjer from the Arco area and Corinne Crowe of Lake Benton have been hired to fill the recently opened as­sistant librarian positions. Once trained, Bunjer will primarily work on Tues­days and Wednesdays and Crowe will work on Satur­days.

Corinne Crowe is the new Saturday librarian.