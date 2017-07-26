Lighthouse campers go to camp at Lake Geneva



These Lake Benton kids were ready for a Bible Camp adventure. Pictured left to right in front are Eli Johnson, Isaiah Olson, Carson Nordmeyer, Riley Nordmeyer, Raph Johnson, Eli Determan, Blake DeVries, Nate Timm, David Olson, Xander Glynn, Xavier Heath, Abby Timm, Zoey Greer and Jonathon Sievers; in back are Jon Olson and Amanda Olson.

By Nancy Mulder

valleyjournaloffice @gmail.com

Several Lake Benton chil­dren went to a Bible Camp through the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Lake Benton from Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

The camp was held in Alexandria at Lake Ge­neva, so the students left on Monday morning to make their way to camp. The theme was Minnesota Ninja Warrior, Slime edi­tion.

Abby Timm and Zoey Greer were at Bible Camp and were on the purple team, so of course the girls needed their fingernails the right color.