Lincoln County Veterans Services receives donated handicap van

By Tammy Mathison

Lincoln County Veterans Ser­vices was chosen by Newgate School, located in the Twin Cit­ies, as the recipient of a handi­cap-accessible van to be used for transportation of county veter­ans to VA Medical Centers. The van had been donated to New­gate School, who, after making sure the van was mechanically sound and detailed like new, in turn donated the van to Lincoln County veterans at the annual Dennis Kirk Patriot Ride, which they help sponsor.

The van is a 2007 Ford E350 XLT Superduty, with just 32,000 miles on it. It features a wheel­chair lift, and one of the rear pas­senger captain’s chairs works as a lift chair that swings out and down via an electronic control to aid those who cannot step up into the van.

