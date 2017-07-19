Lincoln County Veterans Services receives donated handicap van
Lincoln County VSO Dan Kuss demonstrates the lift seat in the handicap-accessible van the county received for the veterans. The van also has a wheelchair lift.
By Tammy Mathison
Lincoln County Veterans Services was chosen by Newgate School, located in the Twin Cities, as the recipient of a handicap-accessible van to be used for transportation of county veterans to VA Medical Centers. The van had been donated to Newgate School, who, after making sure the van was mechanically sound and detailed like new, in turn donated the van to Lincoln County veterans at the annual Dennis Kirk Patriot Ride, which they help sponsor.
The van is a 2007 Ford E350 XLT Superduty, with just 32,000 miles on it. It features a wheelchair lift, and one of the rear passenger captain’s chairs works as a lift chair that swings out and down via an electronic control to aid those who cannot step up into the van.
