New school superintendent attends July school board meeting
Superintendent Anne Wendorff was on hand for the July School Board meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Public School Board met last Wednesday, July 19, for their regular meeting. Janell DeVries and Principal Dale Weegman were absent. New School Superintendent Anne Wendorff attended the meeting.
The minutes of the previous meeting and the claims against the school were read and approved. The board designated their official newspaper, the Lake Benton Valley Journal; attorney, Ratwik, Rozak and Malone; their official depository as First Security Bank, Lake Benton; and their designated school board meeting time as the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Lake Benton Elementary School. The board recommends a tentative tax levy meeting to be held Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. preceding the regular December School Board meeting.
