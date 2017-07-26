New school superintendent attends July school board meeting



Superintendent Anne Wendorff was on hand for the July School Board meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Pub­lic School Board met last Wednesday, July 19, for their regular meet­ing. Janell DeVries and Principal Dale Weegman were absent. New School Superintendent Anne Wendorff attended the meeting.

The minutes of the pre­vious meeting and the claims against the school were read and approved. The board designated their official newspaper, the Lake Benton Valley Journal; attorney, Ratwik, Rozak and Malone; their official depository as First Security Bank, Lake Benton; and their des­ignated school board meeting time as the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Lake Benton Elementary School. The board recommends a tentative tax levy meet­ing to be held Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. preceding the regular December School Board meeting.

