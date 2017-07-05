Relay For Life has successful event in Hendricks this year



Cancer survivors were recognized at the June 23 Relay For Life event in Hendricks. Picture from left to right in front are Jeff Desmet, Mary Desmet, Kenneth Swanson, Dee Barber, Jacob Johnson, Brenda Citterman, Monica Debates and Jenifer Vollmer; in back are Arvid Otkin, Lowell Thomsen, Gary Serie, John Schwing, Sharlene Vaughn, Carol Heffele, Becky Paluch, Margaret Erickson and Rochelle Borresen.

By Mark Wilmes

The numbers are in for the 2017 Relay For Life of Lincoln County event held June 23. According to treasurer Bev Jerzak of Ivanhoe, the event has raised over $32,000…so far. Donations received through mid-August will still be credited to this year’s total for local Relay teams. Any funds raised after that point will go on next year’s totals.

The Lincoln County event, unlike most, does not happen in the same location every year. Event Chair Kathy Wilmes says it is part of what makes the Lincoln County event more appealing.

