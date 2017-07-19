Sievert hired as full-time police chief at city council meeting



Officer Tony Sievert was hired as the full-time Chief of Police at the council meeting this week. Trustee David Enke, left, and Sievert signed the contracts at the end of the meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, July 17 at the Heritage Center City Offices. In Mayor Bob Worth’s absence, Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw led the meeting.

At the July 5 meeting, the council tabled the decision on hiring a full-time police chief. The discussion was reopened and the Human Resources Com­mittee recommended hiring Act­ing Police Chief Tony Sievert as the City’s full-time Chief of Po­lice. The council approved hir­ing Sievert, as well as a union contract with the American Fed­eration of State, County and Mu­nicipal Employees (AFSCME). In a statement given after the meeting, Sievert stated, “I really appreciate what the community has done for me and I hope to continue to protect and serve the citizens of Lake Benton.”

