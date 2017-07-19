Sievert hired as full-time police chief at city council meeting
Officer Tony Sievert was hired as the full-time Chief of Police at the council meeting this week. Trustee David Enke, left, and Sievert signed the contracts at the end of the meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, July 17 at the Heritage Center City Offices. In Mayor Bob Worth’s absence, Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw led the meeting.
At the July 5 meeting, the council tabled the decision on hiring a full-time police chief. The discussion was reopened and the Human Resources Committee recommended hiring Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert as the City’s full-time Chief of Police. The council approved hiring Sievert, as well as a union contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). In a statement given after the meeting, Sievert stated, “I really appreciate what the community has done for me and I hope to continue to protect and serve the citizens of Lake Benton.”
