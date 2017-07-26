The wind blew and stuff flew
July 26, 2017
This tree on the Carl Carstens property north of Lake Benton was broken off near its base. Another tree nearby appeared to have been bent in half before being broken off as well.
By Shelly Finzen
Last Wednesday, a long-tracking storm hit Lincoln County with a vengeance. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), “a severe thunderstorm developed across portions of northwestern South Dakota and started to track southeast. Before the afternoon was finished, this severe storm tracked across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and eventually finished the day in Illinois.” This severe thunderstorm brought with it both beneficial rain and damaging hail.
