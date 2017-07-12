Two closed sessions at Lake Benton City Council meeting



Legal Counsel joined the Lake Benton City Council for the July 5 meeting. He was there to advise the Council during discussion on land acquisition and hiring a new Chief of Police for the city.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for a regular meeting on Wednesday, July 5 in the Heritage Center/City Office. All council members were present, as well as City Clerk/Administrator Eileen Christensen, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper, Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert, and Legal Counsel Mike Cable.

After the Pledge of Allegiance and because no one was there to present anything for the two-minute forum, the meeting went into closed session for discussion of a possible property purchase. The meeting was reopened and no action was taken.

