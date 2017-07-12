Wildcats advance to round two of playoffs



The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats advance to the second round of league playoffs after their 54-20 victory over the North Iowa Bucks last Saturday. They will play their next playoff game in Lake Benton on Saturday, July 15.

Submitted by Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats advanced to the next round of playoffs with a 54-20 victory over the North Iowa Bucks Satur­day in Lake Benton. The Wildcats are undefeated, 9-0, and the number one seed in the West Division. The Wildcats are the only undefeated team left in the league, so they will play one more home playoff game before the champi­onship which is played in St. Peter.

The Wildcats also had six players named to the Stars and Stripes all-star game…

