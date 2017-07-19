Wildcats advance undefeated to the SPFL championship



Quarterback David Oates hangs onto the ball as a player from the Med City Freeze tries to take him down.

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats advanced to the SPFL championship with a 50-26 victory over the Med City Freeze in Lake Benton Sat­urday. This is the second time in as many years that the Wildcats will be play­ing in the championship after being undefeated in the regular season and playoffs. The Wildcats are hoping for a different outcome this year, as they lost in the championship last year by six points. The Wildcats were in a close game with five sec­onds to go before halftime and the Wildcats scored to make the score 23-14…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.