Wildcats advance undefeated to the SPFL championship
July 19, 2017
Quarterback David Oates hangs onto the ball as a player from the Med City Freeze tries to take him down.
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats advanced to the SPFL championship with a 50-26 victory over the Med City Freeze in Lake Benton Saturday. This is the second time in as many years that the Wildcats will be playing in the championship after being undefeated in the regular season and playoffs. The Wildcats are hoping for a different outcome this year, as they lost in the championship last year by six points. The Wildcats were in a close game with five seconds to go before halftime and the Wildcats scored to make the score 23-14…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Sports | Comments Off