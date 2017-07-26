Wildcats finish season as undefeated SPFL champions



The undefeated Buffalo Ridge Wildcats are the new Southern Plains Football League Champions.

The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats are the SPFL’s 2017 champions! They defeated the Midwest Rampage from Carlisle, Iowa by a score of 55- 42 Saturday, July 22 in St. Peter. The Wildcats will now travel to Kansas City, Missouri to play the Texas Takeover from Dal­las/Fort Worth, Texas as they were the champions of their league. This game will be played at North Kansas City High School field. The game will start at 1 p.m. and it is free ad­mission.

The Texas Takeover have a 30-game win streak going for them coming into this game.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.