Zoomobile brings unique visitors to local Summer Reading Program



A banded tarantula was one of the critters the Zoomobile from the Minnesota Zoo shared at the Lake Benton Public Library’s Grand Finale.

By Shelly Finzen

On Friday, July 21, Lake Benton had some unusual visitors. To celebrate a suc­cessful Summer Reading Program, the Lake Benton Public Library hosted the Zoomobile from the Min­nesota Zoo at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Chalet. This program was paid for in part by the Minne­sota Zoo’s Conservation Program and in part by a grant from Thrivent for Lutherans.

Leah, the Zoomobile educator, showed sev­eral furry, feathered, and scaled critters to more than 40 attendees…

The Minnesota Zoo’s Leah taught children at the library’s Reading Program Grand Finale about snakes, such as this boa constrictor, hawks, spiders, turtles, and even armadillos. The children had the chance to touch most of the animals the Zoomobile brought with them.