Anne Lichtsinn named Lincoln County Senior Citizen of the Year



Frank Jorgensen presents Anne Lichtsinn with the 2017 Lincoln County Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year award.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Anne Lichtsinn has been an active member in the Lake Benton community and Lincoln County for more than 50 years, serving wherever she is needed. She typically tries to stay out of the spotlight, working behind the scenes; however, Lichtsinn is always ready to lend a hand.

Lichtsinn began working as a seamstress when her children were young. As they grew, she worked at the Lake Benton grocery store and kept the books for area LP gas companies until she retired. Now Lichtsinn keeps busy volunteering and serving others. Her hobbies include reading, computers, gardening, woodworking, sewing and needlework. She has been married to John for 58 years. They have raised three children and have five wonderful grandchildren.

