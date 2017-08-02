Avera Tyler creates new surgical suite

By Mark Wilmes

In an ongoing effort to provide local access to healthcare services, Avera Tyler has created a new secure surgical suite at the local facility. Hos­pital Administrator Allen Anderson says the reno­vations to the surgery area changed the layout and use of that area of the hospital, giving the staff a safe and secure space.

“We have created a true surgery ‘suite’ that many of our surgeons are ac­customed to,” Anderson said.

