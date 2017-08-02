Avera Tyler creates new surgical suite
August 2, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
In an ongoing effort to provide local access to healthcare services, Avera Tyler has created a new secure surgical suite at the local facility. Hospital Administrator Allen Anderson says the renovations to the surgery area changed the layout and use of that area of the hospital, giving the staff a safe and secure space.
“We have created a true surgery ‘suite’ that many of our surgeons are accustomed to,” Anderson said.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off