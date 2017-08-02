Benck’s Lakeview Lodge is open for business with nine units



The family worked together to get the lodge ready for visitors. Pictured left to right are Gene Benck, Courtney Schellberg, Nicolas Benck, Tami Benck, Chad Benck, Kallie Benck, Alexander Benck and Colton Benck.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



An old business recently received a new look, inside and out. The old Highway 75 Motel has become Benck’s Lakeview Lodge. Now owned by the Chad and Tami Benck family, the lodge officially opened its doors for business on July 17. The lodge has nine units available for rent, with many of them rented out right away. The units can be had for a weekly or a nightly rate. Recently, we had the chance to ask the Benck family some questions about their new business.

The family’s adventure began many years ago. The Benck family knew they wanted to find and purchase a resort or hotel near a lake in Minnesota. “We had been looking off and on for six years but nothing really felt like home…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The lodge offers a suite that includes a second bedroom and a kitchenette.