Caren Petersen honored as Friend of the Lake Benton Opera House



Friend of the Lake Benton Opera House Caren Petersen.

By Shelly Finzen

During the Aug. 5 presentation of the 2017 Summer Musical, Caren Petersen was honored as a Friend of the Lake Benton Opera House.

“If you love the Opera House, it’s not work.” This is the attitude that Petersen has toward the Opera House and everything she has done there. According to Kathy Johnson, an Opera House Board member and long time friend of Petersen’s, “Caren has been involved with our Opera House for over 40 years. Her artistic talents have graced our stage, the walls, our front display window, and the Kimball Building. She has cleaned, baked, worked with costuming, painted, stained, wallpapered, and built the feature car for our on-stage performance of ‘Grease’!” Petersen’s love and commitment is obvious when one considers all the contributions she has made to the Opera House, the Kimball Building, and the different shows over the years.

Lake Benton Opera House Board Chairman Dave Norgaard, left, presents Caren Petersen with her Friend of the Opera House recognition.