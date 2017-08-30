Carl Burk, long-time city leader, dies, arrangements pending
August 30, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
Lake Benton residents learned this week of the passing of one of its long-time city leaders, Carl Burk, age 75. A Lake Benton native, Burk returned to Lake Benton in 1997 after teaching in Madison, Wisconsin for 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and had degrees in Social Studies Broad Field and an MEPD in Middle Level Education. After 40 years in education, Burk returned to Lake Benton with his wife JoAn, where they owned and operated Benton House Bed and Breakfast and Buffalo Ridge Trading and Coffee Company.
