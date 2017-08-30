Carl Burk, long-time city leader, dies, arrangements pending



Carl Burk

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton residents learned this week of the passing of one of its long-time city leaders, Carl Burk, age 75. A Lake Benton na­tive, Burk returned to Lake Ben­ton in 1997 after teaching in Madison, Wisconsin for 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and had degrees in Social Stud­ies Broad Field and an MEPD in Middle Level Education. After 40 years in education, Burk re­turned to Lake Benton with his wife JoAn, where they owned and operated Benton House Bed and Breakfast and Buffalo Ridge Trading and Coffee Company.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.