Computer Aided Dispatching system approved by council
August 9, 2017
Mayor Bob Worth announced that he has been in contact with the Lincoln County Environmental Office concerning the thistle problem on the Nature Conservancy Land.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Aug. 7. The mayor, all city trustees and City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and Police Chief Tony Sievert were present. No comments were made by the public during the two-minute forum.
The main topic of discussion during the meeting was whether or not to purchase a computer aided dispatch system (CAD) from Zuercher Technologies out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off