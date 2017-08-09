Computer Aided Dispatching system approved by council



Mayor Bob Worth announced that he has been in contact with the Lincoln County Environmental Office concerning the thistle problem on the Nature Conservancy Land.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Aug. 7. The mayor, all city trust­ees and City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and Police Chief Tony Sievert were present. No comments were made by the public during the two-minute forum.

The main topic of discussion during the meeting was wheth­er or not to purchase a comput­er aided dispatch system (CAD) from Zuercher Technologies out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota…

