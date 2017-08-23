County Commissioners hold special meeting to discuss potential litigation
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. All board members were present with the exception of Chairman Rick Hamer. Pictured are Joe Wilson and Dustin Hauschild of the Lincoln County Highway Department, along with Lincoln County Attorney Glen Petersen.
By Tammy Mathison
A special meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of discussing potential litigation stemming from a protest that occurred related to the bid opening for the box culvert project on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
On Monday morning, Lincoln County Attorney Glen Petersen told the Board of Commissioners that he had received communication from the attorney of Qualm Construction, Inc., the party that is protesting the results of the bid opening.
