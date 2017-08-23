County volunteers recognized by A.C.E.
August 23, 2017
A.C.E. of Lincoln County sponsored a Volunteer Appreciation on Aug. 17 at the Ivanhoe VFW.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Volunteers from all corners of the county gathered at the Ivanhoe VFW on Thursday to be recognized for the work they do throughout the year. The group was treated to waffles and door prizes.
A.C.E. Executive Director Michelle Baumhoefner spoke to the crowd about the programs that are in place and the volume of volunteer hours in the county.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off