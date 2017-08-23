County volunteers recognized by A.C.E.



A.C.E. of Lincoln County sponsored a Volunteer Appreciation on Aug. 17 at the Ivanhoe VFW.

By Mark Wilmes

Volunteers from all cor­ners of the county gath­ered at the Ivanhoe VFW on Thursday to be recog­nized for the work they do throughout the year. The group was treated to waf­fles and door prizes.

A.C.E. Executive Direc­tor Michelle Baumhoefner spoke to the crowd about the programs that are in place and the volume of volunteer hours in the county.

