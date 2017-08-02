July 30, 1955 – July 28, 2017

Memorial services for Dawn Sturn, age 61 of Flor­ence, are Saturday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. at Sillerud Lu­theran Church, rural Bala­ton. Memorial visitation is Friday, 5-7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in Op­dal Lutheran Cemetery in Florence.

She died Friday, July 28 at Avera McKennan Hos­pital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Dawn Loree Sturn was born July 30, 1955 to Or­ville and Irene Erickson in Tyler. In 1978 she married to Howard Barber. In 1995 she married David Sturn in St. Cloud.

She is survived by her husband Dave Sturn of Florence; sons Dustin (Sandra) Barber of La­rimore, North Dakota, and Tony (Reba) Barber of Marshall; four grandchil­dren; siblings Allen (Mary) Erickson of Russell, Bernie (Kathy) Erickson of Be­midji, and Brian (Jessie) Erickson of Marshall, Min­nesota.