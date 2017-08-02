Dawn Sturn
July 30, 1955 – July 28, 2017
Memorial services for Dawn Sturn, age 61 of Florence, are Saturday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. at Sillerud Lutheran Church, rural Balaton. Memorial visitation is Friday, 5-7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial will be in Opdal Lutheran Cemetery in Florence.
She died Friday, July 28 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.
Dawn Loree Sturn was born July 30, 1955 to Orville and Irene Erickson in Tyler. In 1978 she married to Howard Barber. In 1995 she married David Sturn in St. Cloud.
She is survived by her husband Dave Sturn of Florence; sons Dustin (Sandra) Barber of Larimore, North Dakota, and Tony (Reba) Barber of Marshall; four grandchildren; siblings Allen (Mary) Erickson of Russell, Bernie (Kathy) Erickson of Bemidji, and Brian (Jessie) Erickson of Marshall, Minnesota.